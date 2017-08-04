ACT Radio: Laurelee Blanchard & Leilani Farm Sanctuary

Laurelee Blanchard is the author of Finding Paradise: Lelaini Farm Sanctuary of Maui. The book chronicles Blanchard's unique journey from corporate America to non profit animal rescue.

Lauralee Blanchard is the founder and president of Leilani farm Sanctuary. She left behind a lucrative career as a Senior Vice-President of a national commercial real estate company to devote her life to animal protection and humane education. The Leilani Farm Sanctuary is an all volunteer, non profit organization that provides shelter and care to a variety of rescue animals. Located on an 8 acre farm in Haiku, Maui, the Sanctuary serves to educate and be a model of compassionate living.

http://leilanifarmsanctuary.org/

Aired July 9, 2017