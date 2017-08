When we adopt a companion animal, we often overlook the inevitable - all good things come to an end. As our companions approach the end of their life, it can be a painful experience for both us and them. Dr. Jessica Pierce, author of The Last Walk: Reflections on Our Pets at the End of Their Lives, is our guest and explores the difficulty many of us face when loosing our beloved furry family members, and how to best cope with it all.

Aired July 23, 2017