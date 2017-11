Colleen Patrick-Goudreau’s compassionate living philosophy is propelling plant-based eating into the mainstream and forever changing how we regard animals. She is an award-winning author of multiple books, acclaimed speaker and host of the podcast "Food for Thought." She will also be the guest speaker at this year's Vegetarian Society of El Paso's Compassionate Thanksgiving dinner!

Aired November 12, 2017