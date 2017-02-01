25 Years Ago Today, George Michael Helped Gift Elton John A No. 1 Record

The syrupy and grand "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," originally written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin (the man behind many of John's lyrics) and released in 1974, wouldn't be a bona fide success until 17 years later, thanks to George Michael.

Michael and John first performed the song during 1985's Live Aid concert, converting the piano ballad into a stadium rocker, which then became a staple of Michael's solo live set.

Six years later, at London's Wembley Arena in 1991, Michael surprised the packed venue, bringing John on stage for a live reunion.

The recording of this enormous rendition would, 25 years ago today, put it at the top of the charts, proceeds from which were directed to AIDS charities.

